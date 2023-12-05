NRSA urges drivers to comply with speed limits 

Accra, Dec. 5, GNA- The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says excessive speeding is the leading cause of road accidents, accounting for over 60 per cent of all fatal crashes in Ghana.

As a result, the Authority has urged all stakeholders and agencies to work collectively to reverse the trend and preserve human lives.

David Osafo Adonteng, Acting NRSA Director-General stated this Tuesday in Accra during a media briefing on the Authority’s plans for ensuring road safety during the 2023 festive season.

The occasion was used to launch the “Stop Speeding – Stay Alive” 2023 Road Safety Christmas campaign.

The NRSA noted that road space gets congested during festive occasions with many vehicles and pedestrians, most of whom behave recklessly, endangering other road users’ lives.

According to the NRSA, festivities were characterised by overspeeding, wrongful overtaking, driving while intoxicated, substance abuse, and vehicle overloading.

Mr Adonteng stated that the Authority would make it difficult, if not impossible, for any driver or rider to engage in excessive speeding on the road, particularly the 207 and Sprinter bus drivers, who do not load from terminals and drive as if they were above the law.

He said road safety must be considered, adding, “Thinking safety requires that, we must obey all road traffic rules and regulations.”

Mr Adonteng noted that road transport space, which comprises the road, vehicles, and passengers, was a key resource for safe travel during the Christmas season and all other times.

“The increased level of traffic on the road demands higher levels of vigilance from all road users especially drivers, motorcycle riders and pedestrians,” he said.

Mr Adonteng said no road user had the right to be lawless.

“We warn all users of the road that no one has the right to exhibit lawlessness, misconduct him or herself on our roads in a manner that undermines the rights of others to use the rad space.”

As a result, the NRSA has increased education at lorry terminals by enlisting the assistance of transport operators, drivers, and clerics.

“We are preparing to set up teams with the Police to populate the road space with coordinated enforcement activities, particularly in relation to our two drivers for long-distance travel policy, removal of unprescribed lamps and use of logbooks shall be in force,” Mr Adonteng said.

The Acting NRSA Dir-Gen stated that the Ghana Police Service’s Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) will deploy its automated operations known as Traffictech -GH (PIEAW) to electronically detect and apprehend those who violate speed and redlight regulations.

He said the NRSA and its inspectors would conduct alcohol tests at the various transport terminals, and anyone who broke the law would be turned over to the police.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

