Young people urged to encourage peers to report SGBV 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Koforidua, Dec 05, GNA –Dr Ernestina Tetteh, the Project Manager of Star-Ghana Foundation, has urged young people to encourage their peers to report Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) to the appropriate quarters for redress.

She said young people were most likely to be abused due to several factors and they needed to report such matters for redress, to deter others from perpetrating such crimes.

As part of youth empowerment, young people must stand up against any form of wrongdoing or crime, by empowering their peers to stand for their rights in matters of Gender-Based Violence and all other issues which affect them, she said.

Dr Tetteh was addressing a Town Hall meeting on the Gender-Based Violence campaign as part of a three-year Action For Youth Development (AFYD), under the “Our City Project” being implemented in Koforidua.

The Star-Ghana Foundation with funding from the BOTNAR foundation is implementing the project in partnership with four civil society organisations and youth groups, in collaboration with the New Juaben South Assembly and the National Youth Authority.

The project aims to contribute to Strengthening and enabling youth inclusion, influence in governance and access to quality public goods and services within the township.

Police Chief Superintendent Mrs Florence Anaman, the Eastern Regional DOVSSU Coordinator, said the lack of support for victims of SGBV was a big challenge in clamping down on perpetrators through legal prosecution.

She said most of the victims were from poor backgrounds making it difficult to foot the financial burdens including payment of medical endorsement fees.

“Unfortunately, these developments and financial constraints have become a huge barrier in making headway in gender-based and sexual violence issues,” she added.

Mr Isaac Apau-Gyasi, the New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive, thanked the Star-Ghana Foundation for partnering with the Assembly to empower the youth to actively participate in governance and development.

He said Gender-Based Violence was a criminal offence which must not be condoned, adding his voice to the call on the youth to encourage and direct victims to the appropriate quarters for better outcomes.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

