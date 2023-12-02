One delegate arrested for taking photographs of ballot paper

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA

Tamale, Dec 02, GNA – A young man has been arrested by the Police at the Tamale Cental constituency where the New Patriotic Party’s orphan constituency election is underway.

He was arrested for taking photographs of the ballot paper after casting his ballot, which is deemed an electoral offence.

His phone was taken away from him as well as the ballot paper, which was declared a spoilt ballot.

Mr Bismark Nteh, Tamale Metropolitan Director of the Electoral Commission, speaking to the media on the incident, said delegates were forewarned against taking photographs of their ballots as it was an illegal act.

He said delegates’ phones were taken away from them within the voting perimeter to prevent instances of displaying ballots after voting and indicated that the culprit must have hidden an extra phone for the agenda.

One other person was intercepted while attempting to capture the ballot paper after voting.

GNA

