Our vaccination efforts reduced adverse effects of COVID-19 – Disease Control Officer 

Tema, May 9, GNA – The Disease Control Officer for the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, Ms Linda Adjapong, has encouraged residents to get the COVID-19 vaccination, saying, the country’s vaccination efforts helped reduce the adverse effects of the disease.

Ms Adjapong, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination, said the inoculation was still relevant as the disease was endemic and new cases were being recorded all year round.

“Currently, there are no severe or critically ill people, but we still have cases. Tema has recorded some cases this year,” she said.

She said vaccination was part of the country’s strategies to reduce COVID-19 to its barest minimum.

She said a section of the population had received their first dose of the vaccine but had yet to receive their second dose, therefore the reason behind the rollout of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Giving, the status of the vaccination in the Tema metropolis, the Disease Control Officer said about 76 per cent of the population of the area had received at least a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since the vaccination started in March 2021.

She said the vaccination campaign was targeted at persons 18 years and older who had never had the COVID-19 vaccine and those with the first dose of AstraZeneca.

Ms Adjapong said people who had received the full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and were due for boosters were also targets of the present campaign.

The strategy to reach the target population was mainly house-to-house, while vaccination teams would also visit markets, lorry parks, schools, and organised groups.

She stated that vaccination centres could be accessed at the Tema General Hospital, the Tema Health Centre at Community One, and the Manhean Polyclinic.

She explained that the exercise’s awareness-creation had been done through radio discussions, social mobilisers, market storms, and sending letters, among others.

Ms Adjapong urged people who might experience any form of reaction to the vaccine within 28 days of receiving the jab to visit any public health facility to receive free care.

Again, lost or destroyed COVID-19 vaccination cards could be replaced at the Tema Metro Disease Control Unit at the Health Directorate, she said.

