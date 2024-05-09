MP commends constituents for their resilience and determination  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Adaklu Seva (V/R), May 9, GNA – Mr. Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament of Adaklu, Thursday praised the people of Adaklu for their resilience and determination.

He noted that it was these unique qualities that attracted assistance to the district.

Mr. Agbodza gave the praise at the sod cutting ceremony of a three-unit classroom block with an office, store and a staff common room for the District Assembly Junior High School at Adaklu Seva in the Adaklu district.

The one million Ghana Cedis GETFund project would be constructed by Acado Construction Enterprise and scheduled to be completed in six months.

Mr. Agbodza called on the people to join hands with him “to make preparations for future leaders not only for Adaklu but Ghana through quality education.”

He intimated that he was working hard in collaboration with other stakeholders to eliminate schools under trees in the district.

He told the people that the community – one of the deprived communities in the Adaklu district – that the community could only be transformed if parents were willing to invest in the education of their children.

The MP said he would monitor the progression of students from the community on the academic ladder for help.

He reminded them that it was the population of the school that would attract other facilities to not only the school but also the community and asked them to send their children to the school and impressed on adjoining communities to do same to help increase the enrollment in the school.

“We do not have gold, timber, cocoa, lithium, or oil in Adaklu, our only resource is our youth, who we must develop to take up responsible positions in the country,” Mr. Agbodza reiterated.

He assured the community that decent accommodation would soon be provided for teachers at the school to enable them to reside in the community.

Mr. Agbodza called on the District Director of Education to liaise with the committee responsible for the Best Teacher Awards he instituted in the district to expand it to include teachers working in the most deprived areas in the district.

Mr. Mac-Peter Dunatonu, Adaklu District Director of Education, praised Mr. Agbodza for his support for education in the district.

He told the teachers that though the school was in a deprived area they should put up their maximum best to bring the best out of the children.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

