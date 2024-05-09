Ferry on River Oti resumes operation 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 9, GNA – The pontoon on River Oti has resumed work after it developed a technical fault, and left vehicles and passengers stranded for the past three days.

Ghana News Agency (GNA) visit to ascertain the condition of the pontoon saw the ferry transporting vehicles and travelers to both landing sites.

Commander Victor Oppong Fianko, Operation Manager of the Volta Lake Transport Limited (VLT), told the GNA that, he was hopeful by 1900 hours all cars, including passengers would be crossed from both ends.

He was grateful to drivers and passengers for their cooperation and patience.

He apologized for the inconveniences caused by the pontoon and said management was tirelessly working to keep operations active.

Some travellers appealed to the government to construct a bridge across River Oti to enhance transportation, connection and communication between the southern and northern parts of the Oti Region and the rest of the Northern Region.

The travellers said the ferry alone could not boost economic activities in the region and that a bridge spanning the River Oti would certainly open the area to investors and equally make the regional capital easily accessible.

GNA

