Regenerative Earth Foundation empowers women PWDs 

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, May 09, GNA – Regenerative Earth Foundation, a Non-governmental Organisation committed to improving the well-being of the citizenry, has empowered some selected Persons With Disabilities, (PWDs) across the country.

The beneficiaries are women with visual and hearing impairments, physically disabled, single mothers, young women, and women from rural areas.

They were trained in bead, rings, earrings, and necklaces making.

The craft training programme was designed to equip the beneficiaries with the knowledge, skills, and tools necessary to create beautiful handmade bead jewellery.

The NGO said it was motivated by its passion for bridging the social gap that had marginalised PWDs, to make them feel socially accepted.

The primary objective was to teach the participants to first see the greater value in the often-overlooked natural resources around them.

It was also to make them financially independent, instead of dangerously begging for alms in the streets, pavements, and walkways.

Arranged in collaboration with the Ghana Federation of PWDs, Ms. Rachel Edogun, the Director of Operations, said although women and children were considered vulnerable in society, those with disabilities had more challenges.

They were typically maligned and discriminated against, therefore affecting their development.

She maintained that PWDs who qualified for a job should not be denied or sidelined due to their physical challenges.

Rather, they should be given equal opportunities like all other people, to work and make proper use of their skills.

Ms Edogun expressed gratitude to Mr. Daniil Landers, the Executive Director of the NGO and called for partnerships to enable them to reach out to more people to reflect the values of uplifting and empowering marginalised communities, particularly African women.

Ms Ayisha Fuseini, a beneficiary, was grateful for the programme, saying: “We learned new skills which will enable us to create products for sale.”

“They even gave us jewellery and craft-making tools in addition to money as start-up funds for our business.

“This will empower us to be more self-sufficient and take us off the street to beg fir alms. We have been uplifted to focus on our abilities rather than our that we could continue practicing,” she said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

