NDC Parliamentary Candidate donates towards the construction of Sefwi Nyetina community centre 

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu

Nyetina (WN/R), Dec. 31, GNA – Mr Asamoah Brefo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai Constituency in the Western North Region, has donated 120 roofing sheets to support the construction of a community centre at Sefwi Nyetina.

He also donated an undisclosed amount of money towards the project.

The donation was in response to a request made by the Chief and elders of Sefwi Nyetina for Mr Brefo to support them in building a modern community centre where they would hold all their durbars and other events.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the donation, Mr Brefo said he was willing to lead the people of Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai to meet their development aspirations.

He noted that if voted as a Member of Parliament for the area, he would ensure the constituency had its fair share of national development through the MPs Common Fund.

He expressed his readiness to provide avenues for the youth to have improved livelihoods, saying; “I have already sponsored more than 82 youth into apprenticeship to be trained in the various vocations so they can have better lives.”

The chief and elders of the Sefwi Nyetina community expressed their gratitude to the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the kind gesture, saying the donations received would help them to complete their project.

They also appealed to him to help more youth in the community gain technical and vocational skills to help reduce unemployment in the area.

