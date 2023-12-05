National Theatre comes alive with epic “The Gods Are Not To Blame” stage drama

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Dec. 05, GNA – Hundreds of patrons who turned up at the National Theatre on Saturday and Sunday for the stage play “The Gods Are Not to Blame” left the venue with much satisfaction and value for money.

The production, led by Artistic Director-in-Residence Mr. George Quaye and his crew, was nothing short of action, creativity, suspense, and humour, as the cast put on exceptional performances from start to finish.

At exactly 3 p.m. on Saturday, guests who secured tickets had started lining up at the entry points of the National Theatre to catch a glimpse of the well-publicised show.

After all the clearance at the gate, the stage was set at exactly 4:17 p.m., with veteran actor David Dontoh appearing on stage to tease the audience into the drama.

The auditorium was packed as viewers stayed hooked to their seats as the story unfolded in a coordinated sequence. Many of the visitors had read the original play written by Ola Rotimi but had yet to witness how the characters interacted at a live theatre.

Employing all the elements of a thrilling tragedy, the play proceeded with audible background effects, stunning choreography, relatable theatrics, and smooth transitions from one plot to the next until the climax.

The ‘Gods Are Not to Blame’ tells the tragic story of ‘Odewale’, a child who was foreseen to end up killing his father to marry his mother. Students who have read the book in high school are familiar with names like Baba Fakunle, Aderepo, Gbonka, and many others.

With the lead character, Andrew Tandoh-Adote, acting as Odewale with support from Naa Ashorkor and other exciting performers, the production turned out exactly as narrated in the novel.

Featuring other top actors, including Fred Amugi and Mawuli Semevor, the audiences had a memorable moment, applauding and laughing out loud, where necessary, thanks to the witty line-up of characters who were part of the National Drama Company.

From the onset, Mr. Tandoh-Adote stood out as a unique actor, tapping into all the energy and inspiration he could muster. He took control of the stage and engaged well with the audience.

Naa Ashorkor, as always, played her role as wife of the king and poured out the required emotions, which complemented those of the backing actors.

The huge cast included characters from diverse backgrounds and age groups, but one that caught attention was the composure of a baby who was among the troupe.

Clearly, it would be a tiring weekend for all the actors who repeated the about 2-hour production in two different sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr. George Quaye expressed his full appreciation to the set designers, the crew, members of the drama group, the management of the National Theatre, and key stakeholders, who ensured a successful production.

Indeed, the remake of ‘Gods Are Not to Blame’ by the dedicated team at the National Theatre goes to justify the narrative as one of the biggest dramas of African origin.

