National Theatre celebrates Dr Mohammed Ben Abdallah for pioneering role in theatre arts 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA – For his noteworthy contribution to theatre arts, the National Theatre of Ghana celebrated renowned playwright and lecturer, Dr. Mohammed Ben Abdallah, with a series of stage performances in Accra.

It was organised in collaboration with friends and family of the 79-year-old retired Academic and Public Servant to commemorate three decades since the nation’s theatre complex was commissioned.

Dr Abdallah, a man of many parts, is praised for his “vision and tenacity,” which led to the establishment of the National Theatre.

His role in establishing the three resident groups (National Symphony Orchestra, National Dance Company, and National Drama Company), which represent music, dance and drama at the Theatre have been commended.

“Dr. Mohammed Ben Abdallah supervised the building of the Theatre and the development of the organisational foundation needed for the day to day running of the Theatre and its future. He also served as the Board Chairman for the National Theatre for a brief period,” a part of his biography read.

Mrs Amy Appiah Frimpong, Executive Director of the National Theatre, said it was appropriate to honour the living legend, who had been “a role model to many in the industry with his works in the performing arts sector”.

“He is being recognised for providing the foundation for the institution [National Theatre] and ensuring that the performing arts live on way past his active work in the sector,” she added.

Aside from being a playwright, Dr Abdallah is a Director, Educationist, Cultural Consultant and Social Activist. His plays include: “The rail of Mallam Llya”, “Verdict of the Cobra”, “Slaves,” “The Fall of Kumbi”, and others. Excerpts of these works were performed on the night.

In a speech read on his behalf, Dr Ibrahim Awal, Minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture, described Dr. Abdallah as a “cultural ambassador, custodian of stories and a beacon of hope to aspiring artists.”

“Dr Ben Abdallah’s peotry has stirred emotions, challenged norms, and provoked thoughts in a way that only a true artist can,” he stated, and pledged continuous support for the creative arts sector.

Dr. Ben Abdallah was born on April 25, 1944 in Kumasi. After his basic and secondary education, he obtained Teacher‘s Certificate ”A‘ from the Wesley College, Kumasi.

He holds a diploma in Drama and Theatre studies from the University of Ghana, Legon. In 1976, he graduated from the University of Georgia, Athens, with Master of Fine Arts (M.F.A, Theatre Arts).

In 1980, he obtained a Doctorate Degree (PHD) from the University of Texas at Austin, and continued to serve in many capacities in his active years.

Beyond academics, Dr Abdallah has been a World Bank consultant to the Gambian Government, providing Capacity Building Programmes for the National Council for Arts and Culture.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

