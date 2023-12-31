Mount Moriah Presby Congregation holds  an all white Service on 31st December 

By Hannah Awadzi

Danfa, (GAR), Dec. 31, GNA – The Mount Moriah Congregation of the Presbyterian Church, Danfa on Sunday, 31st December, held an all white Church Service to mark the end of the year.

Members of the Congregation sang praises and danced to the glory of God for bringing them to a successful end of the year.

Rev. Daniel Kwesi Ayim, Pastor in charge of the Congregation urged them to give continuous praise to God no matter what.

“In the year 2024, praise God always in good times and in the not so good times.”

Speaking on the theme: Praise the Lord, Rev. Ayim said we must not forget the habit to praise God in our lives

He said Praising God despite your challenges will lift your spirit.

A cocktail event was held after the church service where church members were encouraged to fraternise and make new friends

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

