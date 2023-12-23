Gomoa Central MP picks nomination forms to contest Parliamentary Primary 

James Esuon, GNA

Ekwamkrom (C/R), Dec. 23, GNA – Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central Constituency, has picked nomination forms to contest the upcoming Parliamentary Primary.

The MP, who is also the Deputy Minister of Interior, said her attempt to be re-elected to Parliament, was to continue the unfinished projects embarked upon to bring transformation into the lives of the people in the constituency.

Addressing the media, the MP reiterated calls on the delegates to give her the nod by voting massively to enable her to continue lobbying for projects and jobs, especially for the unemployed youth.

She said the party needed a united front to help break the eight in the 2024 elections and that would be possible with hard work and unity among the rank and file.

The incumbent expressed the hope and confidence that the delegates would maintain her candidature to further retain the seat, adding that the government had done so much for the constituents and was poised to do more to better the lots of the people.

She appealed to her supporters to remain resolute, saying the party was determined to do extra work to maintain the parliamentary seat in the Election 2024.

The MP urged the party supporters to rally strongly behind the NPP Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to defeat the NDC, which was its key opponent in the elections, to enable the government to continue the good works to serve Ghanaians.

She called on the chiefs, Queenmothers, opinion leaders and other stakeholders in Gomoa Central to continue to support the party in its quest to better the economic situation in the country.

Mr Hackeem Mohammed, the Gomoa Central Constituency Secretary of the party, who presented the forms to the MP called for peace and unity among the members to help the party to achieve its objective.

He said the party expected the contestants to conduct their campaigns in a decent manner devoid of insults and character assassination against each other to ensure sanity in their quest to canvas for votes.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the NPP on December 20, 2023, opened nominations for the sitting MPs to assist the delegates to select candidates for 137 constituencies nationwide and had subsequently fixed January 27, 2024 to conduct parliamentary primaries.

