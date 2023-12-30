Ketu South: Devine Kporha honoured for emerging 2023 National Best Nurse, Midwife 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel/Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Aflao (V/R) Dec. 30, GNA – The Chiefs and people of Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region have honored Mr Divine Kporha, a nurse, for emerging the 2023 National Best Nurse and Midwife.

They presented to him an undisclosed amount of money, a Nissan Ameri Saloon car, and a Citation.

Torgbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V, the Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area, at a ceremony in Aflao, acknowledged Mr Kporha for his hard work.

“I urge you to keep, build, and concentrate on your career first before thinking about politics because putting politics ahead would sink your efforts,” he advised.

Togbui Fiti said the recognition signified the contributions of Mr Kporha’s journey, courage, and dedication to the nursing profession.

He urged others to emulate his hard work to build a stronger network to bring merit and make a positive impact on the lives of the people.

Dr Kwasi Asare-Badiako, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kings Hand Hospital at Aflao, who played a vital role in Mr Kporha’s nursing career development, described him as a diligent and a dedicated person who “delivers tasks with perfection.”

Mr Kporha, on his part, expressed gratitude for the honour and commended the traditional authorities and the people of Ketu South for the gesture.

“As a young nurse, l am only dedicated to giving back to the communities voluntarily.”

“My greatest gratitude goes to the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) for recognising my contributions to humanity and the honor bestowed on me.”

Mr Kporha has contributed to several humanitarian projects, which included the construction of a neonatal intensive care unit, provision of potable water for communities, and championing good sanitation practices in many areas.

He also won the District Best Nurse and Midwife, and Volta Regional Best Nurse and Midwife wards for the year 2023.

