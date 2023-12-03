Morocco Elected to Host 93rd General Assembly of International Criminal Police Organization, Interpol

Accra, Dec. 3, GNA – Morocco has been elected to host the 93rd session of the General Assembly of the International Criminal Police Organization, Interpol, to be held in Marrakech in 2025.

Participants in the 91st session of the General Assembly of the Organization held in the Austrian capital Vienna, representing 196 member countries, renewed their confidence in the Kingdom and its security institutions, entrusting it with the organization of the 93rd session of the Interpol GA.

The General Assembly, Interpol’s highest decision-making body is held regularly in the presence of heads of law enforcement agencies and agencies from member countries, to assess global security challenges as well as new criminal trends and examine ways to address them.

Speaking following the vote in favor of the Moroccan candidacy, the Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance, Abdellatif Hammouchi, expressed the thanks of the Kingdom of Morocco to all those who spoke in favour of the organization in Marrakech of this global event.

Hammouchi also stressed that the Kingdom of Morocco and its national security services are entirely ready to host this renowned security forum in the best conditions, maintaining that Morocco provides constant support to Interpol and member countries in their efforts in favor of global security and stability.

The choice of Morocco to host this global event reflects the aura and image enjoyed by the Kingdom in its regional and international environment, thanks to the leadership of King Mohammed VI, as well as the credibility and great confidence in Moroccan security institutions, known for having accumulated significant experience and expertise in the fight against terrorism and organized crime.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

