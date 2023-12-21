Medeama suffer defeat against Yanga in Tanzania 

Accra, Dec. 21, GNA – Defending Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC suffered a huge setback in their bid to qualify for the quarterfinals of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.



The ‘Mauve and Yellow’ were hammered 3-0 by Young Africans in their fourth group match after the reverse encounter finished one all in Kumasi.



The results see Medeama SC dropped to the bottom of Group D with four points while Young Africans are second with five points.



Pacome Zouzoue opened the scoring for the home side in the 33rd minute with a brilliant finish from close range.



Medeama SC were handed a glorious opportunity to pull parity in the 55th minute from the spot but Jonathan Sowah missed from 12 yards.



Young African capitalised on the missed opportunity by Medeama and scored their second and third goals courtesy of Kennedy Musonda and Mudathir Yahya.



The contest proved a difficult one for Medeama and matters got worse in the 90th minute when Jonathan Sowah was sent off.

GNA

