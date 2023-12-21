Bernice Esi Dzitorwowko selected for 2024 Sports Volunteer Programme  

Accra, Dec.21, GNA-The Executive Council of the Ghana Golf Association (GAA) has congratulated Bernice Esi Dzitorwowko who has been selected among the top ten youth for the Sport Volunteer Programme in France.

The golfer, who is a member of the Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono in the Greater Accra Region made the final selection after passing a series of interview sessions by the France Voluntaire Ghana.

A statement from the body signed by its President, Mr Kwaku Okyere said: “The Executive Council of the GGA is happy to inform the golfing community that Bernice Esi Dzitorwoko, one of our bright female stars and a member of the Celebrity Golf Club after the rigorous interview has been selected by the France Voluntaire Ghana as one of the ten youth for the Sports Volunteer Programme in France”.

The Programme would also provide the young golfer the opportunity to be part of the Paris Olympics 2024 volunteer group.

It said Bernice Esi Dzitorwowko would commence French lessons at the Alliance Francaise in Accra from January 2024 to March 2024.

She is scheduled to leave for France in April 2024 for 10 months volunteering with a sports organisation.

GNA

