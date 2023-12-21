CAF Champions League: Medeama SC’s qualification on a lifeline after defeat to Young Africans  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec.21, GNA- Medeama SC failed to pick a point against Tanzania’s football powerhouse, Young Africans SC after succumbing to a 3-0 defeat in the ongoing Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League on Wednesday.

Goals from Pacome Zouzoua, Kennedy Musonda and Mudathiri Yahya were enough to cruise over the Ghana Premier League champions who were hoping to pick a positive result against their opponents.

Young Africans SC started the game as the better side, mounting pressure on the defence of the Ghanaians.

The chants from the stands were enough to tell what a win would mean to the Tanzanian fans.

Just as the fans expected, Zouzoua stood up as the hero of the game to break the deadlock with a superb strike in the 33rd minute.

The mission to bring down Medeama SC continued as frustration laid itself as a stepping stone to help the homers achieve their aim with a 1-0 lead in the first half.

After recess, Medeama SC was still finding that all-important equalizer but failed to capitalize on some goal-scoring opportunities in the early minutes.

Kennedy Musonda increased the woes of the miners with a great finish in the 61st minute to send them flying on a 2-0 advantage at Dar es Salam.

Five minutes after Musonda’s goal, Yahya also pulled up in style to tell his side of the story with a top finish which handed Young Africans a convincing 3-0 lead.

All efforts by the Ghanaian side were unsuccessful as prolific striker Jonathan Sowah ended the campaign with a red card.

The defeat means the Ghanaian side must win their final group games against CR Belouizdad of Algeria and Egyptian giants Al Ahly to stand a chance of advancing to the knockout stages of the CAF Champions League.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

