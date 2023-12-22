Market Women, party faithful pick forms for Bissue 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Essikado (WR), Dec. 22, GNA – Market leaders from all the electoral areas within the Essikado Ketan Constituency, together with party faithful, have picked forms for Mr Charles Bissue to stand for the NPP Parliamentary position for the area.

The former Secretary to the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), who lives in the Constituency, had earned the respect and trust of the constituency largely because of his achievements for the party.

The market queens and traders, were accompanied by some polling station executives, a campaign team, and some party faithful at the constituency office at Essikado to pay a fee of GH¢3,000.00 for the forms.

Mrs. Deborah Egyir, Kojokrom-Nkansah Polling Station’s NPP Women’s Organizer, who led the women, told the press that “the reason to pick forms for Mr. Bissue to contest was because of his commitment to the growth of party, his Electoral area and his service to Ghana”.

Mrs. Egyir said, “Our Son, Bissue has empathy, love and compassion for humanity and He is passionate about our well-being and that of Essikado-Ketan Constituency.”

She said Mr Charles Bissue was the right man to succeed the enviable legacy of Mr Joe Ghartey and even do more.

The Market Queen added, ” We have picked these forms to let him know that we will assure him victory come 2024.”

After giving them the forms, the Constituency Chairman of the party, Frederick Afful, advised them to refrain from any divisive campaigns that would stain the image of the party in the constituency ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“We should talk to our followers to refrain from insults and bad name calling. There should be unity; we should support whoever comes out victorious and give the NDC a showdown in 2024”, he added.

The Market Queens and Traders presented the nomination forms to the former Western Regional Secretary of the NPP at his residence in Kojokrom.

The NPP MP aspirant expressed his sincere gratitude to the women and the party for confidence reposed in Him…. “I must confess, I am really humbled by this action.”

“I believe that on the 27th of January, the delegates are going to do me the favour by voting for me. Once I’m voted, there’s a bigger responsibility on me and I will need everyone to help me -if I fail, we all fail. I’m going to make sure I work with everyone even if you did not vote for me,” he stated.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

