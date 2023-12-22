Ghana counting on media to spearhead successful 2024 elections 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA – The Ghanaian media have a critical role to play in fostering a transparent and successful General Election in 2024, says Mr Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Minister for Information.

“You have done it on many occasions, and we have no doubt that you have the capacity to do an even better job than you have done in years gone by.

“The media have an unparalleled role in fostering successful elections,” the Minister noted, as he addressed the Second Annual Dinner Night of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), in Accra.

Next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections present the nation with another opportunity to deepen her democratic credentials as the citizenry go to the polls.

Under the Fourth Republican Constitution, Ghana has chalked remarkable feats by upholding democratic principles and the Rule of Law since 1992, having organised eight successful elections.

The 2024 General Election is coming at a time when the West African sub-Region is plagued by a spiraling political crisis, with the military subverting democratic rule in some of the countries – Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Niger.

A lot, therefore, is expected of Ghana, arguably the most peaceful country in the Region, to sustain the momentum in deepening confidence in democratic governance.

Mr. Oppong-Nkrumah said the nation was counting on the media to focus on issues relevant to the growth of the country.

“We hope you will be doing your work as you have with fairness and balance, and we hope that the supreme national interest, as you have always done, is what will direct us to how you continue your work,” he advised.

He said Ghana had its reputation to protect, and the nation ought to stand equal to the test.

“I always argue that Ghana’s election process is one of the most transparent in the world, because from the polling station to the collation centre, everybody knows the numbers, and you, the media announce it all over.

“So, even before the EC announces it, you help all of us know who is going where in this election.

“We are counting on you in the year 2024 to do an equally diligent job in that election,” the Information Minister stated.

Mr. Albert Dwumfour, the GJA President, reminded journalists of their responsibilities in nation building, saying they should demonstrate professionalism in the line of duty.

The media was expected to be ethical in their work to engender stability and social cohesion, he advised.

He said the GJA would continue to fight for the interest and welfare of members at all times to enhance their welfare.

Mr. George Sarpong of the National Media Commission (NMC) lauded the GJA leadership for its commitment to duty.

He advised the media to work assiduously for the sustainable development and growth of the nation.

