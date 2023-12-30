Africa Centre for Education and Community Development breaks ground for pre-school block 

By Edward Williams, GNA

Apesokubi (O/R), Dec 30, GNA – The Africa Centre for Education and Community Development (ACECD), a non-profit organisation, has broken the ground for the construction of a modern pre-school block for the Apesokubi DA/RC Primary School in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

The project is dedicated to advancing education and social development in the community, which forms part similar projects the organisation started in sub-Saharan Africa since 2012.

Reverend Father Dr Richard Akrofi Baafi, the Executive Director, ACECD, said the school made a request for a kindergarten but after a total assessment, the organisation decided to provide a pre-school.

The school block, expected to be completed in three months, includes kindergarten one and two with ancillary facilities as well as a canteen and kitchen to help the school run the School Feeding Programme.

Rev Dr Baafi said the Organisation would also undertake a complete renovation of the primary school block and replace an existing KVIP with an eight-seater water closet for the primary school.

Drainage systems would also be provided to help to manage the flooding situation at the school, he said, and called on the community to support the project to meet the deadline.

Okogyeaman Asiedu Koram II, the Paramount Chief of Apesokubi, said the project would improve education delivery in the area and the district as a whole and commended the organisation for the support.

Parents would also be free to go about their activities since their children would be in school and be taken care of while acquiring knowledge, he said.

Mr Anthony Asamani, the Assemblyman, Apesokubi Electoral Area, said he would ensure that the project met its deadline and appealed to the District Education Directorate to work on the staff inadequacy affecting schools in the community.

Mr Benjamin Owusu-Sarpong, Public Relations Officer, Biakoye District Assembly, commended the efforts of the Organisation to enhance education outcomes.

Mr Samuel Kofi Danso, the Headteacher, Apesokubi DA/RC Primary School, said the project would help increase the school’s population and that other projects would be tackled to improve the hygienic conditions of the staff and students.

The pre-school will have a playground, kitchen, canteen, potable water supply, and a place of convenience.

It is under the sponsorship of J.E. Kearney Memorial RC School alongside other donors.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

