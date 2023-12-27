Kadjebi District: Fatal accident claims two lives, National Security vehicle set ablaze 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Koto-Nkwanta (O/R), Dec 26, GNA-A National Security Cocoa Taskforce Isuzu vehicle chasing a suspected Toyota Vitz with Reg. No. AP 528-20 vehicle carrying bags of dried Cocoa beans from Dodi-Papase to Kadjebi has collided with a motorbike.

The collision led to the instant death of the rider, Peter Agblah, 21, a Footballer with Oti Warriors, a division two Football team in the Oti Region.

The pillion, Paul Arlowe, 22 also a Footballer with the same team, who sustained various degrees of injury was rushed to the St. Mary Theresa Hospital, Dodi-Papase, but later passed on.

Their bodies are deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

The accident. which was caused by the National Security Cocoa Taskforce vehicle infuriated the youth of Koto-Nkwanta, a farming community in the Kadjebi District, where the accident occurred to set the car ablaze.

Mr David Agblah, a brother of Peter Agblah told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the late brother was coming from Kadjebi to their village, Yadzo, when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Superintendent Gyan-Mante Frempong, the Kadjebi District Police Commander, when contacted by GNA confirmed the accident and said investigations were underway.

The accident, which occurred on Monday, December 25 at about 20:48 hours had thrown Koto-Nkwanta and surrounding villages into a state of mourning.

GNA

