DSP Okuntey extends gesture to widows, aged in Krachi East  

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Dec. 26, GNA-Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Francis Okuntey, has donated assorted items worth thousands of Cedis in supporting the poor and needy widows and the aged at Dormabin, a suburb of Dambai in the Oti Region.

The assorted items included 50 bags of rice,300GTP wax print, 20 boxes of 1.5 litre cooking oil, 20 boxes of sardines, 50 tin tomatoes, an undisclosed amount of money and a bull for the beneficiaries.

Madam Jennifer Asieduah, who presented the items on behalf of DSP Okuntey, quoted the Book of Acts 20:35, saying, “In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work, we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: it is more blessed to give than to receive”.

DSP Okuntey, in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency （GNA, said the donation was to show love and put smiles on the faces of the widows and the aged.

He said Christmas was all about showing love and giving out to the needy, especially mothers who do not work and have no one to cater for them and their grandchildren.

Madam Christian Fosua, an 80- year 80-year-old woman commended the senior police officer for the gesture.

She said the gesture has brought hope to widows and the aged in the farming community.

“I am highly grateful to DSP Okuntey for this timely donation, it will help cushion us in this festivity.”

Madam Onibia Akosua, a 73-year-old woman, on her part, said she never witnessed the great gesture in her life before, adding “May God bless Okuntey and his family with long life to enable them to do this for us every year.”

Nana Papaw Obuanya Okontwasua IV, Chief of Dormabin, expressed gratitude to the police officer for the honour of the aged and the widows in his community.

He prayed for God’s blessings and strength for the Senior Police officer as well as seeking promotion for him.

