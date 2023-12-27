MTN Ghana presents hampers to 20 Christmas Day babies at TTH 

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Dec 26, GNA – MTN Ghana has presented hampers made up of assorted baby essentials to 20 babies, who were born on Christmas day at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) to help support their upkeep.

They included 12 females and five males, who were delivered normally (spontaneous vaginal delivery) at the Labour Ward of the TTH, and three others, who were delivered at the theatre through the emergency caesarian section.

Mr Aseye Kwami Akude, Manager, Retail Experience, North, MTN Ghana, who led a team of MTN Ghana staff to hand over the hampers to the mothers of the babies at the Labour Ward of the TTH on Tuesday, said the gesture was to brighten the lives of the company’s customers.

Mr Akude said, “Christmas is a season of showing love and sharing with one another, and we chose to do it this way by donating hampers that are made up of baby essentials and some airtime to mothers, who delivered on Christmas day.”

He added “This is an annual activity. We are doing it in 30 regional and district hospitals across the country. We are distributing about 500 hampers to babies.”

Besides the TTH, MTN Ghana was also replicating the gesture at the Saboba District Hospital in the Northern Region.

Kissinna Kodareme, a beneficiary, who delivered a girl on Christmas day at the TTH, expressed joy at the gesture and thanked MTN Ghana for instituting the exercise.

Jamila Sulemana, another beneficiary, who also delivered a girl, expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana, saying the items were what she needed to take care of the baby at the time.

Madam Fauzia Adam, in charge of the Labour Ward, TTH, expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana for putting smiles on the faces of the mothers in the ward.

She further thanked the company for donating airtime (MTN Credit) to the staff of the Labour Ward, saying some would be given to staff whilst the rest would be used to recharge the Ward’s mobile phone to help in calling relatives of inmates (those on admission).

GNA

