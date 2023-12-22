Three dead after Russian bombs hit coal shafts in eastern Ukraine 

Kiev, Dec. 22, (dpa/GNA) - At least three people were killed on Thursday in eastern Ukraine during Russian bombardments of two coal mines near the city of Toretsk, according to reports from Kiev.

“Another five were injured,” Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.

Several buildings and equipment were damaged, however, 32 coal miners working underground were able to return to the surface safely.

Toretsk is located in the Donetsk mining region, some 5 kilometres from the front line between Ukrainian and Russian troops.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the attack was carried out with four glide bombs.

Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia’s war, since February 24, 2022.

GNA

