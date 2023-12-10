“I listen to Ayisi when I am not listening to my songs” – Black Sherif

By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 10, GNA – Ghanaian international music star Black Sherif has expressed admiration for the songs of Ayisi, a budding Ghanaian musician.

Ayisi, who is known in real life as Emmanuel Kwadwo Oware, is a Ghanaian music gem who is known for his exceptional music writing skills and inspirational songs.

According to Black Sherif, he often listens to his own songs but sometimes enjoys listening to some of his favourite musicians.

“Most often, I listen to my own releases, but when I am not listening to my songs, I often listen to Adane Best, Ayisi, and B4Bonah,” he said in an interview.

Despite his unique style of music, Ayisi is among the underrated musicians in Ghana, but he continues to churn out some astounding tunes.

Ayisi’s style of music constitutes a combination of Highlife and Hiplife fused rhythm, reminiscing some of the hit songs in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s.

His recent “Accra” single, featuring Pure Akan, is considered one of the classical Hiplife songs released this year and certainly a contender for the best collaboration of the year.

GNA

