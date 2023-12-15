Hiplife will never die – Reggie Rockstone

By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 15, GNA – Hiplife music trailblazer Reggie Rockstone has rebuffed assertions that Hiplife music is dead.

According to Reggie Rockstone, Hiplife music would never be dead once he is alive, and the genre would continue to thrive.

Speaking at the launch of the #PlayGhana campaign in Accra, Reggie Rockstone refuted the decline of Hiplife music by some industry players.

“You remember when Hiplife started? Everyone joined the Hiplife movement, and it continues to thrive. Once I am alive, hiplife will never die. People claim it has faded out, but that is not true,” he told pressmen.

The legendary Ghanaian musician also backed the #PlayGhana initiative, which is spearheaded by the Creative Arts Agency and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture.

“I am still alive, and I have seen Shatta Wale make music with Beyonce. The time to make a move is now; the Nigerians have done it with Burna Boy and others selling off larger venues, but we seem to laugh at ourselves,” he said.

Reggie Rockstone has had an illustrious career in music, having won numerous local and international awards.

