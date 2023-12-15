CAF announces Ecobank as official sponsor for TotalEnergies AFCON 2023

Accra, Dec. 15, GNA – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced Ecobank, the leading pan-African banking group, as an official sponsor of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 scheduled to be held in Côte d’Ivoire.

The biggest football showpiece on the African continent will kick off on 13 January 2024 as 24 national teams battle for the ultimate AFCON trophy.

Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, said: “The TotalEnergies CAF AFCON tournament highlights the immense sense of pride that Africans across our continent and around the world feel during the matches.”

As the pan-African bank, we are proud to associate Ecobank with the Confederation of African Football to contribute to the success of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023, the largest and most-enjoyed football tournament, inspiring passion across Africa.

“Football transcends borders. It brings communities together, fully aligning with Ecobank’s commitment to drive regional integration. It is an honour for Ecobank to play a key role in bringing millions of Africans together to live their passion for football, making sure that loyal customers benefit from this experience.”

He added that Ecobank carries the pan-African spirit in its DNA, and the partnership with CAF demonstrates its commitment to its pan-African heritage, reinforcing its connection with hundreds of millions of Africans who will be celebrating the magic of football at AFCON 2023.

A total of 16 of the 35 African countries in which Ecobank has a presence are among the 24 that are competing in Côte d’Ivoire.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

