FDA destroys tonnes of expired products in Western North Region 

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), Dec. 16, GNA – The Western North Regional Directorate of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has seized and destroyed about four metric tonnes of expired products from the markets, Pharmacy shops and shopping centres, among other sales points in the Region.

Between January and December this year, the FDA had destroyed products ranging from food, drugs, body creams, aphrodisiac, unregistered herbal products, among others, through a routine monitoring operations.

Mr Albert Ankamah, Western North Director of the FDA, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, said expired products were very harmful for human consumption and posed great danger to the body.

He said: “Looking at the danger to the body, it was important for us to take actions to monitor and seize those products protect members of the public from buying and consuming them”.

He noted the FDA’s mandate was to ensure the safety of all products for public consumption, and as part of their operational activities, they embarked on a routine monitoring on the markets and pharmacy shops in all the nine districts in the region.

Mr Ankamah, therefore, appealed to consumers to be alert when buying any product either food or drug, especially during the yuletide season and report any suspected fake or expired products to the Authority for swift response.

GNA

