GTA climaxes 50th anniversary with awards dinner 

NSOC 00 By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Dec 30, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has climaxed its 50th anniversary celebration with a buffet dinner and awards night in Accra.

The night was to recognize and reward the efforts of hardworking staff for their unwavering commitment and support towards the growth and development of the tourism industry, and for ensuring the smooth execution of all policies and initiatives introduced within the year.

Mr Akwesi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GTA, said the relentless efforts of staff of the GTA across the country had contributed to the successes achieved so far in the industry and need to be recognized.

He said the endless efforts of these individuals had been evident in various projects that were successfully commissioned within the year.

“The GTA has been very dedicated to promoting tourism in Ghana. This year we have not only managed to establish one of the state’s most visited tourist sites in Accra, which is the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park but also when you go to other regions, we have brought many tourist sites to life.”

Mr Agyeman added that various infrastructural development at some tourist sites were also ongoing in places like Paga, and Salaga, and Bonwiere museum would also be a commissioned in some few weeks.

He encouraged all staff to continue to work together to promote tourism in Ghana and paid glowing tribute to pioneers and staff who were working hard to keep Ghana at the top of tourism destinations.

“As we reflect on the past achievement on the Ghana Tourism Authority, we look forward to future filled with endless possibilities.”

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Mark Okraku Mantey, said 50 years of promoting tourism in Ghana required a lot of passion and dedication to be made possible.

He commended the President for giving the Ministry the conducive environment to freely operate and make Ghana a globally recognized tourism destination.

He stated that this milestone gives the Ministry a reason to celebrate and appreciate all who have played a role in making this possible. “This milestone serves as a testament to the authority’s resilience in enhancing Tourism in Ghana.”

“As we celebrate this Golden Jubilee let us re- affirm our dedication to promoting Tourism in Ghana. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the GTA and its stakeholders. May the next 50 years be a testament to our commitment and dedication to making Ghana a number one go to tourism destination.”

The awards were presented in batches, in

accordance to the ‘Best Performing Staff from each Department’, followed by the ‘Best Performing Staff From Each Region’, ‘Best Regional Office’, ‘Longest Serving Staff’, ‘CEO Special Award’ and the ‘Best Performing Department’.

In all 34 staff members across the country were awarded.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

