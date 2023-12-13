GREDA launches Green Building to promote green technology, control climate change  

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, Dec.13, GNA – The Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) has launched its “Green Building (GB)” Initiative to revolutionise construction practices in Ghana to promote sustainability, and green technology and minimize environmental impact.

A green building is a structure fully designed to be in harmony with the ecosystem, showcasing minimal environmental impact.

Mr Salah Kweku Kalmoni, the Project Director of GREDA-GB, said the initiative is aimed at establishing an indigenous certification for green buildings in Ghana.

He said the initiative would ensure that occupants had a friendly atmosphere with features like extended roofing to prevent the tropical sun from entering the house, insulated roofs with rain gutters for rainwater to be used for purposes such as watering gardens, availability of natural light in structure and providing toilets with dual flash for different purposes.

“A green building means probably there is a solar panel on the building, it’s having enough light that you don’t need to turn the lights on.

“So if you have a solar panel and decide to use electricity, then that’s not green living, you have rainwater to water your plants and you decide to use Ghana water, then that’s not green living, and if you have light coming in and decide to turn on your light, that is not green living,” he said.

Mr Kalmoni, also the Director of Lakeside Estates, said if a house was declared green, it meant that it would have a unique selling point, lower energy needs, and make the house more livable and comfortable.

“The public have been hungry for a green-certified house so it is good news for us, and they will now live in an ecologically sustainable way,” he said.

Mr Kalmoni explained that obtaining a GREDA-GB house was priced at a Cedi equivalent of $200, covering both registration and assessment.

“By harnessing the power of our GREDA-GB system, we aim to efficiently measure, monitor, and optimise building performance. This, in turn, will lead to a reduction in resource consumption, enhance occupant comfort, and mitigate the environmental footprint of structures. This is GREDA’s contribution to COP 28,” he said.

Mr Henry Kofi Danso, the Project Manager said at the core of the initiative was an innovative data collection software application, accessible on all devices regardless of screen size or operating system.

The application empowers users to gather data in the form of text, images, and videos, seamlessly syncing them to a secure cloud storage platform.

The certification tool, he said, was structured around seven main criteria – Site and Transport, Water Efficiency, Energy Efficiency and Carbon Emission Management, Indoor Environmental Quality, Materials and Resources; Waste and Pollution; and Innovative Technologies.

“These criteria were meticulously developed based on a thorough review of globally recognized rating tools, ensuring their relevance and effectiveness in the Ghanaian context,” he explained.

Mr Isaac Ntiamoah, Marketing Manager, Lakeside Estate, encouraged industry players and all citizens to support the initiative because protecting the environment was key, adding: “When we have the greens and naturals around our environment, it makes living very comfortable, efficient and eco-friendly.”

He said: “We are cutting down a lot of trees and building houses, so if we don’t put in these green technologies, it will make life uncomfortable for us. We have to turn on the AC all the time, and light on all the time.

“But if we have these natural features incorporated in our buildings, it will enhance lifestyle so that we can have the natural environment in our ecosystem.”

Mr Ntiamoah entreated real estate developers to have at least five of the criteria set by the Green Council to enhance the lives of customers.

The Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) is a leading organisation committed to promoting excellence and sustainability in real estate development in Ghana with a focus on industry best practices.

It plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the real estate sector in the country.

GNA

