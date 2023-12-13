Chief Justice donates cheque for GHC125,000 to Akosombo Dam Spillage Victims

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Dec. 13, GNA – Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has presented a dummy cheque for GHC125,000 to victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage at a ceremony in Accra.

The Chief Justice presented the cheque on behalf of the Judiciary and Staff of the Judicial Service of Ghana (JUSAG).

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Justice said the donation was realised through the various contributions from the JUSAG and the Judiciary.

Justice Torkornoo said JUSAG, and the Judiciary were moved by the plight of the victims after the spillage adding she was elated that no lives were lost despite the destruction of various properties.

She commended the various leaders who have worked hard to put things together to make life better for the victims.

According to her, the donation should be used in purchasing materials to put up places for the victims.

She was optimistic that the various courts that were shut down because of the spillage would be reopened so that people would be able to access justice when it comes to issues of letter of administration, adoption, among others.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the company of Chiefs and Queen mothers of the three traditional areas said over 12,600 people were displaced because of the spillage and so far, 21 displaced camps have been set up.

Mr Ablakwa acknowledged that donations from Ghanaians had lessened the plight of the victims, and he was surprised by the kind gesture of the Chief Justice and the Judiciary and JUSAG for their contributions.

“We are indeed surprised by the donation from the Chief Justice and the Judiciary. We now know that justice is not only contained in your judgements, but your judgements also contain mercy and kindness.

When the news of receiving the donation gets to our people, they would be joyous over the acts of our jurists and eminent judges.”

Mr Ablakwa said the donation would be used for its intended purpose and no pesewa would be lost.

“In fact, this is the happiest day ever since the disaster struck.”

Togbega Patamia Dzekley VII, Paramount Chief of Battor Traditional Area and Vice President of Volta Regional House of Chiefs expressed his appreciation to Judiciary for the gesture.

“You have delivered natural justice that cannot be reviewed by anyone. We are overwhelmed by your generosity,” Togbega Dzekley added.

Present at the ceremony are Chiefs, Queen mothers and elders of the Mepe, Dorfor and Battor Traditional Areas, Justice Cyra Cynthia P.A. Koranteng, Judicial Secretary, Justice J. Bartels- Cudjoe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal and chairperson of the Committee which solicited for funds from JUSAG and the Judiciary, other Justices of the High Courts.

