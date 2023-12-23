Jirapa Royals pay courtesy call on Regional Minister 

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA

Wa, Dec. 23, GNA – A delegation of Council of Royals and Kingmakers of the Jirapa Community has paid a courtesy call on the Upper West Regional Minister Dr Hafiz Bin Salih to inform him about the enskinment of Naa Justice Donglabong Dinaa as Paramount Chief of Jirapa Traditional Area.

The Council, comprising the seven sections of the Jirapa clan, which constituted the decision-making organ and central authority regarding matters of the Jirapa Skin, also invited the Regional Minister to grace the enskinment and coronation event on December 30, 2023, in Jirapa.

The Spokesperson of the Council, Mr Anthony Batie Doodaa of the Wuoyiri Jirapa Section said after a careful search and due consultations, the Tendaana, Nuobe Komase and all the other Kingmakers in the Jirapa community unanimously selected Naa Donglabong Dinaa after all traditional and customary rites and practices pertaining to the Skin were followed.

He said the Council, after his selection, thought it wise to inform the Minister about it and also invite him to the occasion as the father of the region.

Dr Bin Salih thanked the Council for the honour and expressed his gratitude to the entire Jirapa Community for the speedy and peaceful manner an occupant was found for the Skin.

He told the delegation that the Regional Coordinating Council, and for that matter, he as a Regional Minister and all government appointees did not associate with chieftaincy matters.

“Our topmost concern and commitment have to do with ensuring peace, security and the maintenance of law and order for all to help promote development through the nurturing of unity, welfare and harmony among the people,” he said.

Dr Bin Salih appealed to citizens of Jirapa to jealously guard and sustain the peace and unity that was prevailing in the area and not to allow any person or group of persons to disturb the peace of the region.

Mr Saeed Abdul-Shakur, the Upper West Regional Principal State Attorney, advised the Kingmakers to always endeavour to follow due processes and the laws that governed the country.

He cautioned all those who disagreed with Kingmakers in the matters of chieftaincy to always use the law courts to find amicable settlements and avoid the tendency of taking to arms to disturb the peace.

Naa Justice Donglabong Dinaa, would be a successor to the late Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II, as Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area.

GNA

