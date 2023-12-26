GHS1 million earmarked for Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority’s philanthropic initiatives in Ghana

Accra, Dec 26, GNA-Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, a Leading Women’s Organization, has earmarked GHS1 million for its philanthropic initiatives in Ghana.

The key sectors the organization intends to support through its philanthropic initiatives include the health, educational and sanitation sectors.

Madam Rasheeda S. Liberty, the lnternational President, made this known when she led a delegation from the organization to visit Ghana.

“We wanted to come home and we know Ghana has been very receptive to the American culture and we felt like it is way of helping what we represent and to where we come from,” she said.

Speaking on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport, Madam Liberty said the decision to undertake the projects in Ghana was due to the receptiveness of the country to the diaspora community.

The organization aims to inject an additional GHS36million into the local economy through the patronization of local vendors and suppliers.

“In Ghana, the sorority will lead transformative philanthropic initiatives, constructing vital facilities like toilets and boreholes to bolster health and sanitation infrastructure,” she added.

She said the delegation’s donations would reach beyond infrastructure, showcasing the sorority’s commitment to women’s rights, education, and socio-cultural justice.

She said they intended to make an impact in the health sector through medical debt clearance at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the provision of hygiene products through Hamamat and Young and Lonely Foundation.

This partnership and support, she said, reflected a wholistic approach of the organization to community well-being.

She said since the organization was rooted in an Educational Foundation, the sorority would enhance education by building and revamping labs, distributing school supplies, and supporting initiatives for women’s empowerment and healthcare.

Madam Annabell McKenzie, the Director of Beyond the Return Secretariat, said that her outfit was honoured to receive the delegation as she extended her heartfelt commendation to Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority for their historic trip to Ghana and unwavering support of the seven pillars championed by the Beyond the Return Initiative.

The delegation, consisting of over 300 out-of-town members, affiliates, and guests, will be celebrating Christmas and New Year in Accra.

Throughout their holiday stay in Ghana, the delegation will leave a positive mark on the communities they visit.

The delegation is expected to visit five out of the 16 Regions in Ghana.

GNA

