Low turnout for at Kpone Laaloi beach 

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong, GNA

Kpone Laaloi, Dec. 26, GNA – Beach bar and restaurant owners at the Kpone Laaloi beach in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality have expressed their concerns over the turnout of people for programmes during the Christmas and boxing day festivities.

They noted that this was due to the country’s economic hardship and some problems people face in their various homes.

Mr. Gilbert Kwame Monney, owner of Frisberry Beach Bar, told the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Entertainment Desk in an interview that the turnout for their Christmas activities had been poor, which had affected their patronage.

He said that, as compared to last year’s Christmas, beach lovers, including adults and children from far and near, flooded the beach to enjoy and celebrate the festive season with their families and friends, but did not see the same turnout this year.

He added that although the recent economic crisis factored in the low turnout for Christmas activities, the beach area also needed some improvement to draw people the place.

Mr. Monney again stressed the issue of open defecation around the beach and stated that it was a major issue driving customers away from the Laaloi beach to other neat and clean beach areas.

He also disclosed that the road that led to the beach area also contributes to the low turnout for their activities because customers with vehicles must park and walk a long distance to the beach because of the nature of the road.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

