Tema Community One market Women celebrate Christmas in style 

By Quansah Mavis, GNA

Tema, Dec. 26, GNA – Market women at the Tema Community One market celebrated December 24, Christmas Day and Boxing Day in grand style unlike their usual market attire, they dressed in beautiful African print attire, with spinners playing music at all corners of the market.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Entertainment Desk Madam Mary Sam, a tomato seller, disclosed that small groups within the market came together to plan on the cloth for the festive season.



She added that the main purpose was to promote unity and love among themselves and reconcile some women who may be having misunderstandings with others so that they can forgive each other and start the new year with a fresh heart full of love and good wishes.



She added that they believe uniformity brings togetherness, which is why they all dressed in the same African print to show the existence of unity and love among themselves.



Madam Agatha Bonney, a fishmonger, also said another purpose was to generate money for developmental projects.



She explained that some customers and drivers who found their dressing attractive donated money to the market women, which was used to purchase brooms and other cleaning equipment for regular clean-up exercises.

She added that some would also be donated to older market women who have quit their trade due to their age and health issues.



Madam Afia Baah, a vegetable seller, added that they do that to sometimes change the public perception of market women.



“The public has to understand that, we have our own lives to live aside selling at the market. The perception some market women do not have fashion sense; is wrong.

“We want the public to know that Tema Community One market women are very good when it comes to fashion,” She shared



Madam Baah extended greetings to all customers and wished them a happy Christmas with good health. She also advised all drivers to drive safely during this festive season to prevent road accidents.

