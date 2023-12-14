Former President Mahama to embark on two-day tour of the Western Region 

By Gladys Abakah

Takoradi, Dec. 14, GNA- Mr John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) would embark on a two-day visit to the Western Region, dubbed: “Building Ghana Tour”.

A statement signed by Mr Richard Kirk-Mensah, NDC Western Regional Communication Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Takoradi, said the former President would on the first day, December 16 visit the Nzema area.

The statement noted that: “The Building Ghana Tour would kick start in Jaway Wharf in the Jomoro district, where the leader of the NDC is expected to interact with market women, drivers, transport unions, and other identifiable groups in that enclave”.

It continued: “The team would pay a courtesy call on the Omanhene of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council at Atuabo and then meet artisans, dressmakers, hairdressers, and traders in Atuabo”.

According to the statement, Mr Mahama and his entourage would also meet the students of Esiama Nursing School in the Ellembelle Constituency.

The NDC flagbearer would end the first day of the tour in the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency where he would interact with fisherfolks in Axim and pay a courtesy call to the Paramount Chiefs of Nsein and Lower Axim.

Former President Mahama would begin the second day of the tour with a fellowship at the Roman Catholic Church at Apowa, after which a community engagement would be held with the people in the area.

According to the statement, a town hall meeting would also be held in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, where the Former President would use the platform to throw more light on the 24-hour Economy proposal by the NDC.

The release further noted that, while in the Metropolis, Mr. Mahama would interact with the students at Holy Child Teacher Training College.

“Former President Mahama would end his 2-day tour of the Region in the Shama Constituency, where he is expected to engage the fishing community in Anlo Beach”, it said.

