Fishing Community in Winneba schooled on effects of Smoking Tobacco

By. J. K. Nabary, GNA

Winneba (C/R), Dec 13, GNA – Mrs. Francesca Obeng, Central Regional Head of Food and Drugs Authority, has tasked the public, particularly the youth who are the manpower of the Country to abstain from smoking tobacco and cannabis to avoid its delibitating effects on their physical and mental wellbeing.

She pointed out that the usage of cannabis induces structural damage to portions of the brain, leading to memory loss, hence the need for them to stay away from the drug, and those hooked to it contact professionals for help to assist them to quit its usage.

In an interview with the Media after a sensitisation programme in Winneba with market women, fishermen and fishmongers, Mrs Obeng told parents to constantly counsel their wards against smoking of tobacco and other cannabis.

The programme formed part of activities to commemorate the 2023 World Tobacco Day under the theme: “We need food and not Tobacco.”

It was organised by the Food and Drugs Authority in collaboration with Narcotic Control Authority and the Effutu Municipal Environmental Directorate at Winneba.

Mrs. Obeng stated that the continuous usage of such drugs could result in diseases, including, psoriasis, cataracts, wrinkling, hearing loss, Lung cancer, nasal cavity, oral cavity, stomach, pancreatic cancer, kidney and breast cancers.

Others are tooth decay, emphysema, osteoporosis, Heart disease, stomach ulcers, discoloured fingers, cervical cancer, miscarriage, deformed sperm and others.

She also urged the public to be very careful when purchasing pre-packaged products in cans as well as bottled drinks, especially during this Christmas festivities because most of them had expired.

She further urged people who would be attending parties, weddings and social events during the Christmas and the New-year festivities to ensure that the food they ate were in the right temperatures to avoid contracting food borne diseases.

The Narcotic Control Board and Effutu Environmental officers, on their part lamented the regular usage of cannabis among the youth.

They also urged stakeholders in the grooming of the children, to join the crusade in eliminating smoking tobacco and the use of cannabis.

They emphasised the need for food vendors and drinking bar operators to ensure that their operated in clean and hygienic environment and be certified before operation.

“It is an offence to sell food without medical and FDA certificates and so people will have to ask food vendors and drinking bar operators to show their authorisation, before patronising their products to avoid any unforeseen circumstances,” they added.

Later speaking to some of the traders, they commended the group for the education programme which must be done continuously at the churches, mosque, Lorry stations, schools, festivals and even at traditional Council meetings.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

