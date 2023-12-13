Local Accountability Network sensitizes Students, Moslems on Corruption 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Anaji (WR), Dec. 13, GNA – The Local Accountability Network of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Area has organized a three-day sensitization drive on issues of corruption to mark the UN day against corruption.

The sensitization drive saw Women and youth from the central mosque of Takoradi and students of the Takoradi Community Technical Institute educated on the various debilitating effects of corruption and the need to help in nibbing the practice in the bud.

The primary objective, according to Mr Ebow Barker, the Focal Person for the Network in the STMA was to raise awareness among the youth about the negative impact of corruption and encourage their active participation in anti-corruption endeavours.

He said corruption was recognized as a pervasive issue that undermined democratic institutions, hampered economic progress, eroded the rule of law, and diminished the quality of life for citizens worldwide.

The Focal Person added that Ghana, recognizing the debilitating effect of corruption on socio-economic development had made significant strides in the fight against it by introducing and implementing policies, laws, and plans.

Meanwhile, despite the progress, the country still faced some challenges.

Since the adoption of the UNCAC in 2003, Ghana had joined the rest of the world to commemorate the International Anti-Corruption Day, on December 9th every year to raise awareness about the global impact of corruption.

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), dedicated to transparency, accountability, and good governance, is commemorating this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day on the theme: “UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption.”

This theme highlights the vital connection between anti-corruption measures, peace, security, and development and the collective responsibility and imperative nature of combating corruption.

Mrs. Mercy Quarshie, the Chairperson for the Network, stressed the need for effective collaboration across individuals, institutions, and sectors, including government bodies, public officials, law enforcement, media, businesses, civil society, academia, and the public, to address the adverse consequences of corruption.

She said, the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), with support from Good Governance Africa (GGA) and Hewlett Foundation, aimed to educate and empower Ghanaian youth across thirty-three (33) districts in 14 Regions on the significance of combating corruption.

GNA

