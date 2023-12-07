Fire incidents down between January and November

Harriet Boateng Sarpong

Accra, Dec. 07, GNA – The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has reported a 4.9 per cent reduction in fire incidents between January and November 2023.

The incidents are down by 272 compared to same period in 2022.

During the same period in 2023, the Service responded to 532 road traffic accidents, resulting in 2,557 injuries and 263 deaths, reflecting a decrease from 582 accidents, 2,637 injuries, and 322 deaths recorded in 2022.

From January 1 to November 30, 2023, the Service carried out 177 rescue duties, addressing incidents such as people drowning in dams, rivers, and wells, falls into manholes and toilet pits, bee attacks, and situations involving people trapped in elevators or with limbs stuck in metal slabs.

For the same period, the Service documented 129 injuries and 40 deaths in 2023, as against 145 rescue duties, 70 injuries, and 29 deaths recorded in the previous year.

This is in a speech by the National Chief Fire Officer, CFO Julius A. Kuunuor at the launch of the 2023 fire conference in Accra.

The three-day conference, hosted by the Ghana National Fire Service, is on the theme: “60 Years of Existence: Ensuring Effective Fire Management – The Role of Stakeholders”.

The conference seeks to engender discussions, share knowledge, exchange experiences, and develop innovative strategies to enhance the nation’s fire preparedness and response.

Representatives from various organisations, including the Ghana Electrical Contractors Association (GECA), National Insurance Commission (NIC), Ghana Institute of Safety and Environment Professionals (GhISEP), National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and Retired Fire Officers Association (REFOA), were in attendance.

