S.K Frimpong, Olivia Asare light up 2023 Barack Night

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec.07, GNA – Renowned Gosple Musician, Stephen Kwadwo Frimpong and Minister Olivia Asare teamed up to thrill hundreds of audience over the weekend at this year’s Barack Night concert.

The event, which came off at the International Life Gate Chapel (ILGC) in Accra was part of the activities laid out to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Albert Donkor, resident pastor of the church and also thank God for his mercies throughout the year.

The gospel ministers delivered breathtaking worship and praises sessions which led the audience into the throne room.

The charged atmosphere also brought some warmth and joy to the hearts of patrons, leaving a mark full of testimonies.

Prophet Albert Donkor speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said “ The yearly event is a way of showing appreciation to God for his guidance throughout the year and how far he has brought the church.”

He called on Ghanaians to demonstrate love and compassion towards one another and also show sympathy for the needy in the society.

He explained that showing love to the needy and less privileged was a sign of true christianity.

The resident pastor thanked all individuals who made the third edition of the Barack Night event a success.

As part of his birthday celebration, donations were done to the Trinity Home Academy at Tutu in the Eastern Region.

