Ewes in Bolgatanga celebrate Borborbor festival

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA

Bolgatanga, Dec 13, GNA – The Ewe community in Bolgatanga in the Upper East has celebrated its Borborbor festival with a call on Ewes to rekindle the spirit of unity among them in the Region.

The festival, organized by the Ewe Habobor, an Ewe group, brought together sons and daughters from the Volta Region, including their counterparts from Togoland.

The occasion offered them the opportunity to display their Borborbor dance skills and Ewe culture to the admiration of observers.

In his address, Mr Kossi Kuma Gbodji, Chairman of the Ewe Habobor, said the festival was to rejuvenate the hitherto vibrant and well-organized groups of the sons and daughters from the Volta Region, resident in the Upper East.

He said the groups foster unity, understanding, harmonious coexistence, and to promote welfare of its members’ as they organized get-togethers to entertain themselves and strengthen the bonds among them.

“Regrettably, this spirit of unity diminished over time, giving way to small groups pursuing individual interests. The current Ewe Habobor in the Municipality, comprised of Ewe speakers and their spouses residing in the Region,” he said.

Mr Gbodji said the Ewe Hobobor strived to live in harmony, support one another in times of joy and sorrow, and uphold shared expectations as sons and daughters of Volta Region.

“We are taking a bold step to reach out to all sons and daughters, along with their spouses, from the Volta and Oti regions residing in the region. Let us, in the spirit of brotherhood, brainstorm, agree, and come together again to regain our lost and sinking image,” he said.

“In a world often marked by divisions based on culture, religion, or ideology, unity serves as a guiding light, reminding us of our shared humanity and the potential for collaborative progress.

“When we embrace unity, we create an environment where cooperation flourishes, and the collective strength of a united people becomes a formidable force for positive change,” Mr Gbodji added.

He said challenges such as mistrust, inferiority complex, societal changes, health crises, and financial hardships necessitate collaborative efforts that transcended cultural borders.

“Let us strive for unity not just in words but in our actions. Let us recognize that, in unity, we find our greatest strength. Together, we can overcome any obstacle, achieve any goal, build a world reflecting the shared values and aspirations of the entire human family,” Mr Gbodji said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

