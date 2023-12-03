Ekumfi NPP Chairman, Gomoa West DCE win parliamentary primary 

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Ekumfi Essarkyir (C/R), Dec 3, GNA – Mr Styelfa Nana Adu Okumkom Donkoh, the Chairman of the Ekumfi Constituency, New Patriotic Party (NPP), polled 264 of the 503 valid votes cast to win the parliamentary primary for the 2024 general election.

He beat three other contestants in the election held at Essarkyir in the Central Region.

They were Albert Tetteh-Entsie, who polled 58 votes, Francis K. Ato Codjoe, former Member of Parliament for the constituency, 108 votes, and Kweku Baah Ofori; 73.

The Ekumfi District Directorate of the Electoral Commission supervised the election, led by its Director, Madam Dina Nketia.

Meanwhile, Bismark Baisie Inkoom, the Gomoa West District Chief Executive, won the primary, held at Apam, with 295 votes.

He beat Madam Hikmutu Yahayo Iddi, Women’s Organizer, who polled 146 votes, Romeo Houston Adam, 275 and Joseph Kojo Afful Eshun, 146 votes.

Madam Loretta Lartey the District Officer of the EC, led a team to conduct the elections.

After the declaration of the results, the parliamentary aspirants commended the delegates for giving them their mandate to lead the party in the 2024 elections.

They noted that the victory was for the party and called on all members to unite and work hard to recapture the seat from the National Democratic Congress.

