Education minister’s failure to brief Parliament will face Privileges Committee — Speaker 

Accra, Dec 04, GNA

Accra, Dec 04, GNA – The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Monday said the failure of Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum to appear before the House to provide clarification on Ghana Education Service’s decision to maintain Monday, December 4, 2023, as the opening date for first-year Senior High School Students will have the Minister referred to Parliament’s Privileges Committee.

He therefore directed that Dr Osei Adutwum appear before Parliament by 1230 hours on Monday, December 4, 2023.

First-year Senior High School (SHS) students across the country are expected to report to their respective schools on Monday, December 4, 2023, despite concerns about the reconsideration of the reopening date.

The Parliament of Ghana, parents, guardians, and other relevant stakeholders called for an extension of the reporting date, citing assorted reasons, but the Ghana Education Service (GES) maintained the December 4 date.

Parliament urged the Minister of Education to consider rescheduling the reopening date to the first week of January instead of Monday, December 4.

A statement issued by the Parliamentary Service said: “Due to the short notice with its attendant inconvenience to students, parents, teaching, and non-teaching staff, the House proposes for the consideration of the Hon. Minister of Education the first week of January 2024 as a more convenient and appropriate time for parents, students, and teachers to adequately prepare for academic work.”

However, the request was turned down by GES.

In the Service response through its statement signed by Madam Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Public Relations Officer of GES, it reminded parents, students, and the public that the reporting date for first-year students of SHS was December 4 as indicated on the Placement form.

It said: “It is the expectation of Management that schools begin registration and orientation of students from Monday, December 4th.

“Per the academic calendar, there would be a Christmas break on the 21st of December and resume on the 3rd of January 2024, to continue academic work till March 5th, 2024,” the statement said.

Commenting on the issue on the floor of the House, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, NDC MP for Tamale South said the Ministry’s action was weakening the Parliament of Ghana’s oversight responsibility adding “There must be respect. So, when the Speaker directs on our behalf, it is not for any PRO in any ministry but for the minister to show respect to the House, particularly since he is also a member of this house,” he said.

About 585,797 out of 598,839 candidates were placed in various Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools (TVET) nationwide through the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

GNA

