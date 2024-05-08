Samuel Takyi quits amateur boxing, signs professional deal with Streetwise Management  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May.08, GNA-Olympic Bronze Medalist, Samuel Takyi has made his way into professional boxing as a new signee of Streetwise Management, an international managerial body.

The boxer, who won his first international medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo would join other experienced young boxers under his new management.

A statement from the boxer said “It is with a heavy heart that I leave the amateur ranks and fully commit myself to my professional career.

“It has been a fantastic journey and I want to thank all who helped me along the way culminating in that historic time at the Tokyo Olympics where I won my beloved Ghana a Bronze medal.”

He expressed appreciation to Mr Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Kwasi Ofori Asare, Head coach of the Black Bombers, and all stakeholders who contributed to the development of his career.

The 23-year-old boxer said he would put in more work to win a world title for Ghana.

The lightweight boxer won gold for Ghana at the just-ended African Games in Accra.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

