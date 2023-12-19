EC, Police ready for 93 flashpoints in Cape Coast 

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, Dec. 19, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) and the Ghana Police Service have identified 93 electoral flash points in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

Of the figure, 52 flashpoints representing 55.91 per cent are along the coastal stretch in the Cape Coast South Constituency whilst 41, representing 44.09 per cent, are in Cape Coast North Constituency.

The flashpoints were identified based on previous records of electoral misconducts and violence.

Subsequently, both institutions have adopted stringent measures to ensure maximum public safety in a free, fair, and transparent District Level Elections (DLE), being held today, Tuesday December 19.

Mr Richard Asenso, Electoral Officer of Cape Coast Metropolis told the Ghana News Agency the elections commenced smoothly in all 45 electoral areas, being contested by 130 aspiring Assembly members and 250 Unit Committee Members.

The EC had earlier taken delivery of the ballot papers, the Notice of Polls, and the Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) with the assurance that it was adequately prepared to conduct the polls as mandated.

“The Notice of Polls, which contained the pictures of the candidates and how they would appear on the ballot paper, has been received,” he said.

Chief Superintendent Raymond Kofi Erzuah, the Cape Coast Metro Commander, said security personnel were poised to give off their best in protecting lives and property before, during and after the election.

“There will be total security at all the flash point areas before, during and after the election,” he stated.

He said apart from security officers that would be stationed at the various polling stations, there would be a standby Rapid Response Team (RRT) to respond to any emergencies.

GNA

