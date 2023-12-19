Assembly Elections: Distribution of materials delays voting in Ablekuma North

By Edward Acquah, GNA

Accra, Dec. 19, GNA – The distribution of electoral materials to various polling stations within the Ablekuma North District has delayed the opening of polls due to what officials described as transportation challenges.

The District Level Elections were supposed to commence at 0700 hours.

However, when the Ghana News Agency visited the EC’s distribution centre at Ablekuma North on Tuesday morning, electoral materials were still being dispatched to the various polling stations as of 07:10 hours, using designated public buses.

Mr Francis Opoku, Municipal Electoral Officer, Ablekuma North, attributed the situation to “transportation delays”.

The Municipal Electoral Officer said some of the polling stations had already received their materials and thus voting would commence “soon” as of 07:10 hours.

There are 14 electoral areas in the Ablekuma North District, which holds about 98,000 registered voters.

About 200 persons are contesting the Unit Committee Elections while at least 60 persons are contesting the Assembly Elections.

When the news team visited the Victory Bible Church Polling Station in the Been-to Electoral Area within the Ablekuma North District, EC officials were still setting up as of 07:30 hours.

Three persons are contesting the Assembly Elections in that Electoral Area.

Five agents of the contestants were present at the polling station.

There was no police officer at post as of 07:30 hours.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

