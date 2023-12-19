Assembly Elections: Voting delays at CDR 1 and 2 in La Dade-Kotopon Municipal

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Dec.19, GNA—The opening of polls at the CDR 1 and 2 polling centres in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal area in the District Level Elections has seen a slow start.

Voting commenced at 0738 hours instead of 0700 hours with only a few voters present.

The electoral officers attributed the delay to the late arrival of voting materials.

A total of 292 people are expected to vote at Centre 1 and 349 at Centre 2.

There is security at the centres to ensure smooth exercise.

To vote, one has to show his or her voters’ ID card or mention his or her name for an electoral officer to check from the register.

La Dade-Kotopon has 10 electoral areas.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

