Dzodze Penyi Senior High School receives support from PTA 

Dzodze (VR) Dec.16, GNA – The Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School (Dzosec) in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region has received infrastructure support from the school’s Parent and Teachers Association (PTA).

The support, worth thousands of cedis included 122 pieces of dual desks to enhance teaching and learning in the school.

Mr Moses Azaglo, the PTA chairman during a short donation event at the school’s premises, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that the support was to alleviate some level of infrastructural deficit faced by the school.

He said parents and guardians willingly supported the move through levies and dues that were paid to the Association.

“The PTA over the years championed the construction of a 14-unit classroom block for the school as well as other ongoing infrastructural projects,” he said.

Mr Azaglo stated that the Association had however planned to tackle other challenges in the school gradually, which include insufficient teaching and learning materials.

He urged parents to pay their dues frequently to bring the situation under control.

Mr Benjamin Atsu, a representative from the Ghana Education Service (GES), who received the items on behalf of staff and the entire student body of the school, thanked the PTA for the kind gesture.

“I urged other associations in the various schools within the Municipality to emulate this to help improve and promote quality education.”

Mr Freeman Adehe, the Assistant Headmaster, in charge of Administration, expressed appreciation for the support.

He appealed to other benevolent corporate organisations and the Government to help solve other challenges facing the school.

Mr Adehe also urged all teaching and non-teaching staff as well as the students to go the extra mile to achieve more success for the school.

