Dormaa Municipal Assembly presents relief items to 25 physically challenged persons 

By Robert Tachie Menson

Tweapeasie (B/R), Dec. 4, GNA – The Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly has presented relief items valued at GhC69, 920.00 to 25 physically challenged persons in the Municipality.

The items include soap making materials, one wheel chair, seven deep freezers, two sewing machines and a cheque to support in the area of education, health and income generating activity, the items were to enhance beneficiaries’ socio-economic lives and raise their standard of living.

Making the presentation, Mr. Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), observed a decline in the numbers of physically challenged persons who have benefited the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) over the years from 2018 to 2023.

He mentioned that in 2018, 125 physically challenged people benefited from the fund, 106 people in 2019, 75 people in 2020, 48 in 2021, 38 in 2022, and 25 people in 2023.

The MCE indicated that there was some slight changes in the manner in which the fund was presented to beneficiaries in the area and explained that “Rather than waiting for a whole year to present it, we add two disbursement together depending on the allocations we have received.”

“We do this because physically challenged persons have diverse interest, some urgently need the assistant to enable them to seek for medical healthcare, others too have to meet educational demands,” he added.

Mr. Ouattara added that the assembly together with officers of the social welfare department before the release of funds held meetings with the physically challenged persons and were given the opportunity individually to indicate which economic activity they would want to undertake with the money.

Mr. James Kwabena Ayebeng, acting chairman, Nsuhia Federation of Physically Challenged Persons, on behalf of the physically challenged persons thanked the Assembly, Social Welfare Department for the support and promised the money would be used for its intended purpose.

GNA

