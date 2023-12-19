District Level Elections: Low turnout characterises voting centres at New Mamprobi Electoral Area

By Benjamin A. Commey,

Accra, Dec 19, GNA – Polling centres at New Mamprobi Electoral Area in the Ablekuma South sub-metro of the Greater Accra Region continue to witness low turn out hours after polls in the district level election opened.

Most centres within the electoral area are empty at the early hours of voting, the GNA monitoring has so far revealed.

For instance, voting commenced in the Gertrude Memorial School “A” and “B” polling stations at 0706 hours, however, the centres remained virtually empty when the GNA got there at 0735 hours.

More than 1,200 voters are expected to cast their ballot at these two polling stations. As at 0800 hours, less than 20 people had cast their ballots in the two stations, Mr Philip Johnson Mudetse, Presiding Officer for Gertrude Memorial School “B” told the GNA.

At the Church of Pentecost Taxi Rank “A” and “B” polling stations at Banana Inn, only eight out of the 1,036 people expected to vote at the two centres, had cast their ballots as at 0830 hours.

The story was not different at the Former Tegritol Gift Shop, Ayigbe Town “A” and “B” polling stations and the Lord’s Pentecostal “A” and “B” polling centres.

Out of the 1,092 voters expected to cast their ballots at the Former Tegritol Gift Shop, Ayigbe Town “A” and “B” polling stations, only 28 had done so as at 0845 when the GNA visited.

Voting at the Lord’s Pentecostal Polling Station “A”, was, however, delayed by over two hours as a result of malfunctioning biometric machine. Total votes at the two polling stations as at 0915 stood at 16, with a registered voter population of 493.

Mr Richmond Brown, Presiding Officer for the Lord’s Pentecostal Polling Station “B” told the GNA that he was optimistic turn out would improve as the election progressed.

He also indicated that the exercise had been smooth, adding that, no one had so far challenged the Electoral Commission’s decision not to use indelible ink anymore as a way of checking multiple voting.

The GNA also visited the IBE Church of Pentecost where there are about six polling stations. A presiding officer for one of the stations told the GNA that, only one person had cast his ballot out of 63 voters as at 1000 hours.

The election is taking place in about 26 polling stations within the New Mamprobi Electoral Area. The incumbent Assembly Member, Mr Nathaniel Welbeck, is seeking re-election against two other persons – Mr Wisdom Mawuli Adedeme, a Driver and Madam Juliana Codjoe, a Caterer.

There is no election for Unit Committee members because the number of contestants for the positions are not more than five. This makes them automatic members of the Unit Committee.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

